Atlanta Police ask for help identifying suspects who broke into 19 cars in Midtown

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police put out a video on Wednesday as they ask for the public's help in trying to identify suspects who broke into 19 cars in one night in Midtown earlier this month.
Police said a $2,000 reward is available in this case for information leading to the indictment of a suspect.
The video is a compilation of home security recordings that show several of the break-ins.
According to APD, the break-ins happened the night of July 17 on the 400 block of 5th Street NE.
Police did not say exactly how many suspects they are searching for. Incident reports provided by police allege the suspects took items as simple as a pack of disposable masks - valued at $5. Many people reported broken windows but no items actually being taken from their cars.
"Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com," a police statement said. "Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect."