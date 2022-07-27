Atlanta Police ask for help identifying suspects who broke into 19 cars in Midtown

The incident happened earlier this month.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police put out a video on Wednesday as they ask for the public's help in trying to identify suspects who broke into 19 cars in one night in Midtown earlier this month.

Police said a $2,000 reward is available in this case for information leading to the indictment of a suspect.

The video is a compilation of home security recordings that show several of the break-ins.

According to APD, the break-ins happened the night of July 17 on the 400 block of 5th Street NE.

Police did not say exactly how many suspects they are searching for. Incident reports provided by police allege the suspects took items as simple as a pack of disposable masks - valued at $5. Many people reported broken windows but no items actually being taken from their cars.