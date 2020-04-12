Man killed in S.W. Atlanta shooting, police looking for suspect

Homicide investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, police said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they are looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting in the 1700 block of Kimberly Way S.W., early Friday morning.

According to Officer Steve Avery, at about 2 a.m., officers responded to a person down call and found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Avery said there was no suspect information and the victim had not been identified.

