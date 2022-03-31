Atlanta Police investigating shooting possibly linked to three crime scenes

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that's spanning across multiple crime scenes on Cheshire Bridge Road, including an adult entertainment club and a CVS.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation at the club on Wednesday night. That argument continued outside of the club, where shots were fired.

According to police, there are three different scenes they believe are all connected. The first one they were called to was at Allure around 3 a.m.

Shortly after that, police found a 35-year-old man who was shot at the local CVS. Officers said he was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They add that he ran from the club after the shooting.

Across the street from the CVS, police found a crashed BMW. No one was inside the car but officers believe it is connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.