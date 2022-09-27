Atlanta Police release surveillance video in Peters Street shooting

Police hope the Nest camera video from the Sept. 1 incident can help them figure out why so many rounds were fired.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to identify two people caught on camera shortly after shots were fired in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood earlier this month.

APD released surveillance video Tuesday which appeared to show two men coming around the corner of Walker and Peters streets by Downtown Atlanta.

Nest camera video from the Sept. 1 incident points toward southwest Atlanta's "Hey Brown Girl, You're Beautiful" mural where a black sedan turns the corner and the two men are seen running after the vehicle. An SUV is also parked on the street. One of the men has a firearm in his hand, according to the video. The men are heard sharing expletives in the original footage, but due to the nature of the language, 11Alive has chosen to omit the sound.

Police said they were called to the area after shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. An off-duty unit checked out the call but didn't find much. The APD officer called for help again after hearing shots fired just after 1 a.m. in the area.

According to an incident report, a witness told police there were several people in the area exchanging gunfire and said one of the vehicles involved was a white Dodge Durango. Another witness said he also heard gunshots in the area and saw three to four men walking to a Dodge Durango that was parked on the street beneath his apartment and saw one of the men fire a gun toward McDaniel Street. Shortly after, the group dispersed before returning around 1 a.m. and fired more shots. A homeowner's glass door was damaged during the shooting, police said.

Officers found at least 18 shell casings on the ground but did not find anyone hurt. Police are now working to learn what led up to the shots fired call.