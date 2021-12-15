Video | Police release surveillance footage in Atlanta gas station shooting

One man was hurt in the incident, according to investigators.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released new surveillance video Wednesday in hopes it can lead them to the person behind a gas station shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Video shows a man pumping gas at a Shell along 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW just before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

A person wearing a hoodie follows the man as he walks toward the convenience store.

Police said the person demanded the man's keys after striking him on his side. The man refused and walked away, according to a police report. The person followed and fired a gun at the man, shooting him in the back of his right knee, the report reads.

Officers said the suspect drove off in a silver Dodge Charger.

First responders rushed to the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital.

APD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call police or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). People can also submit information online or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).