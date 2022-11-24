Atlanta Police work at least 3 Thanksgiving shootings -- one being a homicide

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police detectives stayed busy on Thanksgiving across the city as officers responded to at least three separate shootings before 4 p.m. in which one turned into a homicide.



Atlanta Police said just before 2 a.m. officers were called to a 'person shot' at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road, which is the Helios' Apartments. Officers said a 31-year-old man was found shot in the area. He was taken to Grady Hospital, but his condition has not been released. Detectives said the victim and gunman were in a dispute before the shooting. APD didn't say if a suspect had been arrested.



It was just after 6 a.m. officers were called to the emergency room at Grady Hospital for a gunshot victim. The victim was driven in a private vehicle from the scene. Officers were able to confirm the shooting happened at 241 Forsyth St. SW, which is Magic City. Officers said just as in the previous shooting, there was a dispute between the parties when a gun was pulled out and the victim was shot. Police didn't give out the man's condition. It's unclear if a suspect was arrested.