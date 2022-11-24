Atlanta Police work at least 3 Thanksgiving shootings -- one being a homicide

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police detectives stayed busy on Thanksgiving across the city as officers responded to at least three separate shootings before 4 p.m. in which one turned into a homicide.
Atlanta Police said just before 2 a.m. officers were called to a 'person shot' at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road, which is the Helios' Apartments. Officers said a 31-year-old man was found shot in the area. He was taken to Grady Hospital, but his condition has not been released. Detectives said the victim and gunman were in a dispute before the shooting. APD didn't say if a suspect had been arrested.
It was just after 6 a.m. officers were called to the emergency room at Grady Hospital for a gunshot victim. The victim was driven in a private vehicle from the scene. Officers were able to confirm the shooting happened at 241 Forsyth St. SW, which is Magic City. Officers said just as in the previous shooting, there was a dispute between the parties when a gun was pulled out and the victim was shot. Police didn't give out the man's condition. It's unclear if a suspect was arrested.
Then, it was just after 4 p.m. Atlanta Police and MARTA Police responded to 445 Cleveland Ave SE for a shooting. An 11Alive crew on scene saw a baseball cap, shell casings and a shoe box being guarded by officers just across the street from Fairway Gardens Apartments.
Witnesses said the victim was shot along the road not from the MARTA bus stop. Witnesses said the victim was then found across the street in the back area of the apartment complex. Crime scene tape was stretched across a large area near one of the buildings. Around 6 p.m. police confirmed the victim died at the hospital. As of Thursday night, the Fulton County Medical Examiner hadn't identified the victim. No suspect information was released.
Today's shootings make 22 shootings that Atlanta Police have reported their officers have responded to since November 1. Of those, eight have turned into a homicide. Anyone who has information on these shootings are asked to call Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).