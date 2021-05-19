Atlanta to test gunshot detection technology

ShotSpotter system alerts police within 60 seconds of when a shot is fired.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police will start testing a new technology in some parts of the city that is aimed at helping officers identify the location of gunshots in real time.

According to a press release, ShotSpotter technology will be tested for three months as part of the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ efforts to address gun violence.

“The Atlanta Police Department is committed to exploring technologies that can contribute to more efficient policing and effective enforcement,” said Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

Officials said the ShotSpotter system determines the location gunshots came from and alerts police within less than a minute.

"Technology coupled with old-fashion police work will be beneficial in our efforts to stop gun violence in our city," said Chief Bryant.

The city is testing the system in the in a five-mile corridor on Atlanta’s Westside.