ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields appeared Monday with the mother of a man who was gunned down nearly a year ago, asking for help from the public to find more leads in the case.

Thirty-three-year-old Rodrigo Castillo was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Friday, August 3, 2018, on westbound Interstate 20 near the Martin Luther King Drive exit.

Atlanta police said at the time that he was the only person inside the vehicle, which was stopped in the right lane of the highway.

"We did not find any weapons inside his vehicle," said Atlanta Police Lt. Andrea Webster at the time of the shooting.

She said that two shell casings were found outside the car, which suggested that someone had been standing outside the car.

The shooting happened early -- at about 12:30 a.m. -- on Friday morning, August 3, 2018. Castillo had been shot in the head. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

During Monday afternoon's press conference, Shields said that the woman that Castillo had gone on a date with earlier that evening had later come forward voluntarily and has cooperated with their investigation. She has not been able to provide them with any additional leads.

Homicide investigators said that in the months since the shooting, they have not been able to identify a suspect or motive in the case.

Shields said that a digital billboard has been purchased in the area of the shooting and that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters may remain anonymous.

