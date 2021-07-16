Thieves targeting drivers to steal cars while riding scooters in 'bump-and-run accidents'

Surveillance footage released by APD shows a person on a scooter crashing into a back of a car waiting at the light.

ATLANTA — Police are sharing new video along with a warning to drivers about how thieves on scooters are stealing cars.

In these "scooter bump-and-run accidents," the scooter riders who bump into a car will fake an injury while someone else comes in and takes the vehicle.

Surveillance video released by APD shows a person on a scooter crashing into the back of a car waiting at the light. The driver gets out of their car to check things out, and that's when a person in the corner takes off running and hops in through the open driver side door.

“While most accidents are truly accidents and are not cause for alarm, always pay attention to the situation. Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said in a video statement on Twitter. "If something does not feel right call 911 and wait."

Atlanta Police said they don't want to scare anyone. Most fender-benders are not ploys to steal cars. However they want to make drivers away of these types of crimes.

Here's what police say you should do in this situation:

Keep the doors locked and stay in the car.

Call 911 and describe everything you see.

Wait for police to arrive to assess any damage.

Leave if you feel unsafe.