ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools said it has made adjustments to the high school football schedule in the wake of a shooting that occurred at the end of last week's game between rival schools Mays and Carver.

A spokesperson for the district said the "proactive measure will ensure the continued safety of our students, staff and visitors."

They said they are revising football schedules by moving some evening games to day games.

"The adjustments to the home games will not impact teams’ abilities to play their full schedules, including any playoff games. This decision is aligned with an approach the District implemented in the past that was very successful," the district said.

They went on to say that APS police officers are "highly trained" and "have strong, multi-layered safety and security protocols in place for all sporting events at our facilities." They said this includes the use of handheld metal detectors, bags searches, and "appropriate security staffing based on anticipated attendance."

