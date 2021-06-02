Atlanta rapper wanted in connection with Dunkin' stabbing where teen girl was hurt

Officer Jerome Taylor said they are searching for Marquavis Goolsby, who also goes by “Dae Dae”.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police said they are looking for an Atlanta rapper in connection with a stabbing that happened last year at a Dunkin' location.

Officer Jerome Taylor said they are searching for Marquavis Goolsby, who also goes by the stage name “Dae Dae”.

Back in December, officers said they were called to the restaurant off of State Route 138 after a teen was stabbed in the arm during an altercation with a customer.

Investigators said it started in the drive-thru when the customer got upset because a food item he wanted wasn't available. Police said he and a passenger drove away, but then they came back.

The police report indicated the man, who was driving a red four-door Audi, then entered the restaurant.

Part of the video police released showed a verbal dispute between the victim and the suspect. Moments later, he took out his knife and started stabbing her. The man chased her around the store as she screamed for help.

A freeze-frame from the video released in December showed a man police were looking for connected to the crime.

Outside of confirming that Goolsby was wanted in connection with the crime, officers didn't release many updated details about the case Wednesday night.

Last year, 11Alive spoke with the lawyer representing the family of the girl who was hurt in the stabbing. Kamau Mason said she was shaken after the attack.