Atlanta rapper Sergio 'Gunna' Kitchens arrested | What we know

He is one of 28 people named in a massive gang indictment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Sergio "Gunna" Kitchens has been arrested according to Fulton County Jail records.

They show Kitchens was booked sometime early Wednesday morning on a RICO charge. He is one of 28 people named in a massive gang indictment, which claims he is an associate of the Young Slime Life gang.

He could have his first appearance before a judge Wednesday morning.

Rapper Young Thug was arrested in Atlanta on Monday, and faces a slew of accusations from Fulton County's district attorney, including that he was allegedly a founder and active leader of the violent Young Slime Life street gang.