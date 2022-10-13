Bond hearing held for Atlanta rapper charged in RICO case

He has been in the Fulton County Jail since his arrest in May.

ATLANTA — A bond hearing is set for Atlanta rapper Gunna, as he attempts, once again, to get out of jail ahead of his trial.

The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of dozens indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.

In a statement, Kitchens' lawyer told 11Alive they hope the court will agree to release him on a reasonable bond.

Kitchens is among over two dozen people, including fellow rapper Young Thug, indicted in the Fulton County RICO case involving ties to Young Slime Life. Prosecutors allege YSL is a gang behind several crimes in the Atlanta area.

Review of Gunna's case

Gunna's charges are not as extensive as Young Thug's: He officially only faces one count of conspiracy to violate RICO - essentially, being a gang member. The sprawling 88-page indictment only mentions Gunna - legal name Sergio Kitchens - a few times, most of them using his social media posts or song lyrics as evidence of gang membership.

His more concrete allegations include Theft by receiving stolen property (a gun), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. These are alleged acts "of racketeering activity, and an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy" and qualify him for the felony offense of "participation in criminal street gang activity."

One other allegation: He is alleged to have been involved in a traffic stop incident with Young Thug in 2018, in which two cars were stopped, and four individuals in one of the cars were "armed with numerous weapons with high capacity magazines to include an AK-47 with a 30-round magazine."