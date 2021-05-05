Rapper YFN Lucci one of a dozen indicted for racketeering in massive gang crackdown

"The indictment ranges from murder all the way down to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon."

ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper is one of a dozen indicted for racketeering. The charges are all related to the Bloods gang activity spanning over a decade.

Rayshawn Bennett, known as rap artist YFN Lucci, will be ordered to back to jail. He is one of the men allegedly associated with the Bloods gang in Atlanta and Miami.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office dropped the 75-page, 105-count indictment Monday, accusing the group of racketeering.

"She did a RICO indictment. This is something that is unusual," said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. with APD's Criminal Investigation Division. "The indictment ranges from murder all the way down to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon," he said.

The indictment shows the organized criminal activity goes back to 2010, but Bennett’s activity is not named until February 2020. That's when a music video titled 'Shine On' “includes lyrics promoting criminal gang activity” and displayed “common blood gang identifiers including hand signs, language, clothing and colors.”

Bennett is currently out on bond, in connection with the shooting death of a man in Southwest Atlanta in December.

During a news conference Monday morning, Hampton said a couple of the people named in the indictment are out on bond for previous charges, but they would be expected to turn themselves in or they would bring them in.

As of 2019 – the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported 70,000 gang members in Georgia.

The agency formed a gang task force the same year focusing on prosecuting gang members under state anti-gang laws, which helped the Fulton D.A. land the indictment.