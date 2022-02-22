Popular Atlanta restaurant Slutty Vegan burglarized

"For someone to break into the store, I mean, I could have gotten him a job," owner Pinky Cole said.

ATLANTA — Broken glass covered the floor of a popular Atlanta restaurant Tuesday morning after a burglary at Slutty Vegan.

According to a social media post from Slutty Vegan, someone broke into the franchise location at 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and stole items from the restaurant.

"We are all okay, however, our RDA location will be closed for the remainder of the day as we rectify this unfortunate situation," a post from the restaurant's Instagram profile states.

Pinky Cole, the owner of Slutty Vegan locations and food trucks, claimed other businesses on the block got broken into as well. She said she hopes the person who broke into her restaurant gets help.

"Unfortunately we do a lot for the community and have been since we began. For someone to break into the store, I mean, I could have gotten him a job. We are trying to build and we are a growing company. We will use this as an opportunity to get better security and better glass. We hope he got what he was looking for and hope he gets whatever help he needs," Cole told 11Alive.

Cole told 11Alive the burglar seemed to be looking for money, but the business is cashless. According to Cole, the suspect took tablets and a table.

Atlanta Police said an officer on patrol found the front door glass broken out. Right now, no suspects have been arrested.