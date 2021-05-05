Atlanta Police announce arrest in robberies targeting LBTQ community

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Thursday they had made an arrest in a string of robberies that had targeted members of the LGBTQ community over the dating app Grindr.
The department first announced the case in May, saying that there had been several robberies committed in a similar manner that appeared to have been committed by the same person.
On Thursday, police said a 17-year-old suspect had been arrested in the case.
According to APD, warrants were issued for the suspect's arrest and he turned himself in earlier this week on Monday.
The teen was taken to Fulton County Jail, the police department said.
"The Atlanta Police Department is proud of the efforts of the investigators and officers who worked to bring this case to a close, as well as their dedication to continuing to make our streets safer," an APD Facebook post said. "The Atlanta Police Department will continue to use all available technology and investigative resources, to find violent offenders and bring them to justice."