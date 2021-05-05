Atlanta Police announce arrest in robberies targeting LBTQ community

The department said Thursday they had arrested a 17-year-old in the case, which was first announced back in May.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Thursday they had made an arrest in a string of robberies that had targeted members of the LGBTQ community over the dating app Grindr.

The department first announced the case in May, saying that there had been several robberies committed in a similar manner that appeared to have been committed by the same person.

On Thursday, police said a 17-year-old suspect had been arrested in the case.

According to APD, warrants were issued for the suspect's arrest and he turned himself in earlier this week on Monday.

The teen was taken to Fulton County Jail, the police department said.