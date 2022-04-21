Atlanta police make arrest in security guard's murder

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier being shot and killed at the strip mall near 3rd Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

Atlanta Police announced they arrested the man who allegedly shot and killed a security guard.

Police said they caught Stanley Anderson, 30, in the area yesterday, took him into custody, interviewed him and made were able to make an arrest.

They said the case isn't closed and they are looking for other individuals.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier being shot and killed at the strip mall near 3rd Avenue and Cleveland Avenue. The suspect could be clearly seen approaching Frazier from behind.

The shocking video also shows a bystander who sat nearby as Frazier was killed and three others who appear to have come upon his body and stolen from him as he was on the ground.