1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at apartments off Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta Police say

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Fairway Gardens Apartments

ATLANTA — One man is dead and four women are recovering from apparent gunshot wounds following a dispute Saturday night at an apartment complex off Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Commander, Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, said officers arrived on scene around 10 p.m. to 445 Cleveland Avenue and located a 22-year-old man dead and four others hurt. According to website data, this is the Fairway Gardens Apartments.

Woolfolk said they recovered evidence, including a couple of handguns, along with surveillance video on scene.

He said there was an altercation outside the apartments that led to the shooting.

Police have "persons of interest" and believe they know some of the parties involved.