Police look for shooter after man killed in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

ATLANTA — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man late Sunday in southeast Atlanta and are trying to determine the motive.

Officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 3627 Forrest Park Road just after 9 p.m. where they were able to locate a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said there is no suspect information or motive in the case as homicide detectives continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.