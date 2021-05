A suspect was detained.

ATLANTA — A man was shot near the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Atlanta, police said Tuesday.

Officers arrived at around 12:30pm to 265 Peachtree Street NE and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Responding units were able to quickly identify and detain a suspect on scene and a firearm has been recovered," police said in a statement.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.