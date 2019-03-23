ATLANTA — Police have a call and a victim, but they're still working to figure out how a man ended up shot on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Jarius Daugherty told 11Alive that the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Venetian Drive. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the abdomen.

He has since been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and Daugherty said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing. But as the investigation continues, they're still working to determine the circumstances of the dangerous gunfire that left him injured.

Police haven't publicly identified the victim or a possible shooter. What we do know is that the victim was found in a mostly residential area but not far from several businesses on nearby Campbellton Road in the southwestern part of the city.