ATLANTA — A woman is injured and a man in critical condition after an alleged confrontation with two people in an Atlanta neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue SW around 4:20 p.m. after reports of a person spot. They arrived to find a woman shot in the arm and a man shot in the stomach.

Both are receiving treatment and the woman was listed as stable. However, the man is allegedly in considerable worse condition.

Police said the suspects involved in the shooting left the scene. Authorities only reported that the shooting was the result of some sort of dispute.

