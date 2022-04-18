Man slain in deadly Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Police are conducting a death investigation on Monday following an Atlanta shooting.
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was declared dead on the scene at 387 Cleveland Ave. SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The address points to a food mart in a small shopping plaza next to a package store, not far from a Krystals fast food restaurant.
Police were called to a person shot call in the southwest part of the city around 6:52 p.m. on Monday, where authorities found a man with a gunshot wound. After the man was pronounced dead at the scene, a homicide unit initiated an investigation into the incident.
The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to 11Alive that the deceased victim was a security guard.
Police have not provided any other details at this time. 11Alive is working to learn more about this developing story.