ATLANTA — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the San Francisco area in connection to a September shooting blocks from Ponce City Market in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said Wednesday that 24-year-old Caprie Anthony Paige was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in California earlier this week. He is now awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Back in September, Paige allegedly shot 38-year-old Diquon Fletcher at 654 Boulevard NE, near the intersection with Ponce de Leon Avenue in the Old Fourth Ward.

RELATED: Shooting blocks from Ponce City Market turns fatal

Officers arrived to find Fletcher - who was not identified at the time - with multiple gunshot wounds, neither breathing nor alert. He was later pronounced dead at Grady Hospital.

Witnesses had told homicide detectives they saw a man drive up to the scene and begin shooting at Fletcher, in what appeared to be the result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and another group of people.

Police have not yet detailed the circumstances of how Paige made it to California and hid out for more than four months, or how he was eventually tracked down.

They have also not yet elaborated on what they believe was the motive in the shooting.

MORE HEADLINES

Screenings to be conducted at Atlanta airport for coronavirus, CDC says

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say