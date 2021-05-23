Man shoots girlfriend during verbal dispute near Grant Park neighborhood, police say

The victim told police that her boyfriend fired one shot that struck her in the back.

ATLANTA — A woman was hospitalized after Atlanta Police say her boyfriend shot her during a verbal altercation on Saturday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near 225 Memorial Drive, just along the edge of the Grant Park neighborhood in southeast Atlanta.

The victim told police that her boyfriend fired one shot that struck her in the back. She was transported to Grady Hospital. Her condition is unknown, however, she is said to be stable.