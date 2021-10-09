17-year-old charged with murder after man shoots accomplice dead during alleged robbery attempt at Buckhead Plaza

The incident happened Friday at the Peachtree Plaza shopping center in Buckhead.

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after his alleged accomplice was shot dead by the owner of a car they were accused of trying to break into at a shopping plaza in Buckhead on Friday.

Atlanta Police charged the 17-year-old with felony murder, entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

The teenager was shot, police said, when a man was walking out of the Publix in the plaza when he noticed two individuals breaking into his car.

At that moment, he decided to confront them and when the situation escalated, "the victim chose to take his weapon and defend himself against the people that were breaking into the vehicle," according to APD Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

One of the individuals was found dead inside of a car, according to police.

Police said the 17-year-old now charged with murder ran off toward Peachtree Hills firing a gun. Shots were fired back and forth, with the teen being wounded on his wrist.

Police said he is still being treated for that wound at Grady Hospital as of Saturday, and that once he is released would be taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The murder charge arises out of Georgia law that essentially places responsibility on an alleged accomplice or accomplices if a suspect is killed during the commission of a crime.

"It appears to be this was a group of people who decided to come out and commit crimes and unfortunately it led to the death of someone," Peek said.

Police have not released the identity of the person who was killed in the incident.