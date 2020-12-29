Man dies after Peoplestown shooting in Atlanta

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died, police said.

A man has died after police say he was shot in broad daylight in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said they were called to 1041 Martin Street in the Peoplestown community around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find a man who appeared to have been shot.

Police said he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A police spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive around 6:30 p.m. that the victim had died.

Investigators are still working to gather additional details regarding what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet identified the victim pending the notification of his family.