Traffic collision leads to gunfire in south Atlanta; one person shot

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after police say he and another driver got in an argument that led to gunfire on Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of University Avenue and Pryor Street SW around 4:30 to reports of the shooting. Upon arriving, officers found a man with a gunshot wound but said he was "alert, conscious, and breathing." Police said he was stable but didn't provide his specific medical condition.
Based on what they know so far, police believe the shooting happened after a traffic accident and the resulting argument between the victim and the gunman.
Police haven't said whether the shooter is facing charges or specifically how the moments before the shooting unfolded. At this point, much of the incident is still under investigation. As such, details may change as more information comes to light. Check back for updates.