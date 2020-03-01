ATLANTA — Investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl just days before the new year.

Atlanta Police said 17-year-old Kedrick Butler was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of the teen and the shooting injury of another.

Police were initially called to the 900 block of Washington Street in Atlanta around 3:30 a.m. on Monday to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find the 15-year-old victim on the scene and a man located nearby on Haygood Street. Both victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and the man survived despite gunshot wounds to the leg and chest. However, the teen did not.

Police located Butler on the scene and began their investigation as they detained him for questioning. Police later learned that Butler was involved in an earlier incident on Washington Street where shots were fired into a home. He was charged with reckless conduct for that incident and taken to jail.

That investigation led to evidence that he was also involved in the teen's shooting. The victim lived in the 900 block of Washington Street and the adult victim checked in on her periodically according to police. He had allegedly stopped by her address to address concerns of "delinquent individuals" in the home.

While at the location, police believe he and Butler got in an argument which ended with the latter opening fire. Police secured warrants for Butler's arrest the next day.

The adult victim's exact condition wasn't released though he was said to be stable.

