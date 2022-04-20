Surveillance video released after 11-year veteran Atlanta officer shot 6 times

It all started with an armed robbery and an aggravated assault, police said.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alleged Young Slime Life gang member Christian Eppinger shot Atlanta Police Officer David Rogers, an 11-year veteran of the force, six times on Feb. 7--sending him on "a long road of recovery" at the Grady Hospital trauma center, according to police. Now authorities have released surveillance footage from the incident that left Rogers fighting for his life.

Atlanta officials announced their condemnation concerning Eppinger's bond ruling on Wednesday. Court records show Eppinger was granted a $65,000 bond on Monday. Despite the ruling, Eppinger will remain in jail as he faces charges in separate cases.

After being released on probation last year for a 2016 armed robbery, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, he rejoined the Young Slime Life gang and committed several other violent crimes that ultimately led to Rogers' confrontation and attempted arrest in February.

On Feb. 7, Rogers went to Old Hapeville Road in Fulton County shortly before 1 p.m. to arrest Eppinger for his alleged connection to an armed robbery and aggravated assault case. The two men engaged in an altercation, with Eppinger ultimately pulling out a gun and shooting Rogers half a dozen times-- including in the back of the head. A detective at the scene returned fire at Eppinger.

"Mr. Eppinger pushed (the officer), gaining space between the two at which (the officer) attempted to draw his taser. Before (the officer) could discharge his taser toward Mr. Eppinger, Mr. Eppinger produced a firearm and began shooting at (the officer) multiple times, striking (him) six times including four hits to his right shoulder, one hit above his right knee, and one hit to the back right of his head," the arrest warrants state.

Police later took the 22-year-old, who had fled to a nearby apartment, into custody without further incident.

Investigators released surveillance footage from the incident on Wednesday, which can be viewed in the video provided above.

"The Atlanta Police department will not be deterred, this today only reinforces why we took the oath and why we're here, so every gang member should know that if you're committing crimes in this city we're going to come and we're going to arrest you," APD Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum previously said in a news conference on the incident.

Rogers' colleagues in the APD's gang unit started an online fundraiser to help pay for his hospital expenses. Of the $200,000 goal they have set, the fundraiser has received approximately $35,000 in contributions. Rogers is in stable condition but sustained serious injuries from the attack.