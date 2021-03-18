Atlanta Police hold briefing on deadly spa shootings

A 21-year-old man from Woodstock was arrested in connection to the deadly attacks.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police gave an update Thursday afternoon into the investigation into shootings at two Atlanta spas that left four Asian women dead.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

A 21-year-old man from Woodstock, Robert Aaron Long, who is white, was arrested in connection to the deadly attacks at the businesses, which are across the street from each other on Piedmont Road.

Long is also accused with killed another four people and injuring a fifth person at a Cherokee County spa.

In total, he faces eight charges of murder and one of aggravated assault. He waived his first appearance that was scheduled for Thursday.

Police have said that Long told investigators that he was motivated by an "addiction to sex" and wanted to eliminate that temptation, targeting the spas as a result. However, police said they are not ruling out the possibility that the shootings were racially-motivated, as many of the victims - six of the eight - were Asian women.

The deadly attacks have reverberated through the city, specifically the Asian community, which has voiced concerns about becoming targets as part of a national rise in hate crimes against Asians during the pandemic. Several activist groups and lawmakers who are Asian have called for immediate action in response to the shootings to protect members of the community.