Atlanta spa shootings | Timeline of events

On March 16, 2021, eight people were shot and killed at three spas, one in Cherokee County and two more in Fulton County.

Below is a timeline of events of that day and how the cases against the shooter, Robert Aaron Long, have progressed in the last 365 days.

A year later, the shooter in the tragedy faces the death penalty, and families continue to mourn the loss of loved ones while speaking out against anti-Asian violence in the country.

Six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent and worked at the spas.

Altogether, four people were killed; Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun-Gonzalez, and Paul Andre Michels. A fifth person in the spa, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, was shot in the face by the gunman but survived.

The suspect was later identified as Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man.

"Shortly thereafter, we were contacted by members of the family indicating that that may be their their son," Reynolds said.

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said they used video to quickly identify a suspect and posted photos on their social media accounts.

“I saw her fall,” he said. “That was, like, wow, I’m about to die.”

Lyon said he quickly realized he and everyone else inside the establishment were in danger. The woman who’d been giving him a massage was among those who were shot and killed.

“We heard another gunshot,” Marcus Lyon, a customer told 11Alive a year ago, “that’s when I dove and hid behind the bed.”

Cherokee County deputies report that five people have been shot at Young's Asian Massage on Highway 92 in Acworth.

Bryant said Atlanta Police connected with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shortly after.

This third shooting occurred across the street, over at Aromatherapy Spa.

"While investigating that location, they received another call at 1907 Piedmont Road, where they found another female shot inside that location," Bryant said at the time.

According to Chief Rodney Bryant, officers with Atlanta Police said they were initially responding to a robbery call but found three people shot and killed at Gold Spa on Piedmont Road.

Authorities said a 9mm gun was recovered during the traffic stop.

"The trooper observed the suspect's vehicle traveling south. He started following the vehicle and waited for backup, which included two other Georgia state troopers, as well as the sheriff of this county and some of his deputies," Rowley said. "They initiated the traffic stop and then immediately pitted the vehicle. After the vehicle was pitted, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the county jail."

Georgia State Patrol Lt. Mark Rowley said they had a trooper monitoring traffic on I-75 South.

Police would eventually capture Long on I-75 in Crisp County, 150 miles to the south, while he was driving to Florida to try to shoot more people at more spas.

Long's parents told police how they could track him using the locater app they’d installed on his cell phone.

Long's charges in Cherokee County :

Long later pleaded guilty to the Cherokee County crimes to avoid the death penalty there; the families of those he killed in Acworth agreed to the deal.

His sentence included four consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace called Long “a cold-blooded murderer.”

Long would claim that he was ashamed and hated himself. He also blamed others at the spas for his failures.

“The defendant’s rationale for this crime is sick and twisted,” Wallace concluded on July 27, the day the gunman entered guilty pleas in a Cherokee County courtroom to the murders in Acworth.

She added, “the fact is, there’s no one to blame for the defendant’s failures and sins but the defendant himself.”

Long even told the judge he never even knew the victims' names.

“All of the victims in this case are innocent,” the judge, Ellen McElyea, said from the bench. “None of them deserved the fate that was visited upon them by Mr. Long. Once hatred is given a gun, it doesn’t matter who gets in the way.”