Officers search for suspect after man stabbed to death, APD says

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a suspect after a 57-year-old man was stabbed to death in Atlanta's Adair Park neighborhood along Metropolitan Pkwy Tuesday evening.

The Atlanta Police Department said it happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Metropolitan Pkwy SW. When officers arrived, they found the man with a stab wound. Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived and despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to APD.

Officers are currently canvassing the area for the suspect allegedly involved in the deadly stabbing. He is pictured in the photo below. Investigators said the victim may have been involved in a dispute with the suspect before being fatally stabbed.

"We have processed this scene. We have collected a substantial amount of evidence pertaining to this investigation," APD homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. "We've been able to work closely with our video integration center here, we've been able to track this suspect's movements from the location in which this incident has occurred."

APD homicide detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call APD.