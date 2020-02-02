ATLANTA — When police arrived at the corner of a Piedmont and Linden avenues on Saturday morning, they thought they'd be responding to an injured person.

Instead, they found a man still on top of his injured victim. Police said that 44-year-old Shabazz Morgan was ordered to get off of another man who police said had several cuts and was bleeding heavily. At least one injury to the victim's leg was so severe that a police officer had to apply a tourniquet to stop the blood.

A preliminary investigation later found that the victim and Morgan are in a relationship and that they were walking in the area when they got into an argument. Police said that, at some point, Morgan pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times.

Morgan was detained and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a cut to his hand. He will be taken to Fulton County Jail upon his release and charged with aggravated assault - domestic violence.

The victim's exact condition wasn't released but police said he was taken to Atlanta Medical Center in stable condition.

