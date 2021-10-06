Street brawl leads to arrest of 14-year-old with rifle

Police said the teen tried to get rid of the gun while running from officers on Saturday night.

ATLANTA — Police say a teenager who was allegedly toting a rifle at a large brawl in Atlanta, Saturday, has been arrested on a slew of charges.

Police said, in a statement, that they were patrolling the area of 411 McAfee Street around 10 p.m. when they noticed "several juvenile males" fighting in the road and blocking traffic. Police then saw several of them running from the area followed by gunfire.

Hearing the gunshots, officers started searching the area until they saw an armed suspect attempt to hide in the bushes.

Officers ordered the teen to surrender but said he attempted to run instead, dropping a rifle in the process. Police said they ultimately caught the 14-year-old suspect and found the weapon he had tried to get rid of.

The suspect was ultimately charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession and carrying a concealed weapon, obstruction, and possession of a firearm by someone under 18.