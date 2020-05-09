Arrests made as Atlanta area agencies crack down on street racing, interstate sideshows

Incidences of racing, drifting and sideshows, usually involving a number of cars blocking traffic while others spin donuts, have been on the rise during the pandemic

ATLANTA — At least four people were arrested between Friday and Saturday over separate charges of racing and laying drag, as area law enforcement agencies crack down on street racing and interstate sideshows.

Incidences of racing, drifting and sideshows, usually involving a number of cars blocking traffic while others spin donuts, have been on the rise during the pandemic.

Area law enforcement agencies have promised to curb them.

On Friday, the DeKalb County Police Department said they arrested 23-year-old Kristopher Repka, whom they described as "well known in the street racing scene."

They said he had struck a bystander while driving reckless on Aug. 29, on I-85 South under Spaghetti Junction after midnight. They charged him with reckless driving, hit and run, laying drags and other traffic violations.

The person who was hit survived, according to police.

On Saturday morning, Georgia State Patrol announced the arrest of three people in a separate incident at basically the same spot.,

GSP said street racers had blocked I-85 North near I-285 close to 2 a.m., and were "given information about a crash that was caused by the vehicles blocking the interstate."

A mile past the crash scene, GSP troopers pulled over and arrested 19-year-old Luis Puga, 19-year-old Luis Fernando Castillo-Mendez, and 21-year-old Jose Esparza Duenas, all of Marietta.

Puga was charged with a range of traffic violations, including racing, driving while unlicensed, obstructing highways and impeding traffic flow. The other two were charged with racing.