ATLANTA — A man who prosecutors said shot and killed his childhood friend as he celebrated his release from prison will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

David Robinson was released from prison on Oct. 14, 2017 after serving an 8-year sentence, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said.

Robinson's friend from childhood, 29-year-old Jala Ross-Beyah, planned a trip to Peaches, an Atlanta strip club on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, to celebrate Robinson's release.

After they pulled into the parking lot, prosecutors said Robinson grabbed Ross-Beyah's gun and "began firing for no apparent reason," according to prosecutors.

Ross-Beyah was struck in the neck and above his eye and died immediately.

Robinson then took aim at another friend, who fled the scene. He continued to fire towards Peaches' security, the district attorney said.

Robinson tried to get away, but a fence collapsed as he tried to climb over it, and he was taken into custody.

Robinson was convicted on numerous charges, including murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years.

Prior to the fatal shooting of Ross-Beyah, Robinson had six felony arrests and six felony convictions. In 2005 and 2006, the district attorney said he was convicted of aggravated assault. In 2006, he was convicted of terroristic threats. In 2009, he was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to eight years in jail.

The day he was released from prison on that sentence was the day he killed his friend, prosecutors said.

