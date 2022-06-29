Suspect tied to Subway restaurant shooting was out on bond, records show | Victim's family wants 'justice'

The alleged shooter has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, most recently in March prior to Sunday's Subway restaurant shooting, jail records show.

ATLANTA — Since Sunday night, Brittany Macon’s family has been asking for justice in her murder. Wednesday afternoon, the suspect tied to her shooting death was identified as 36-year-old Melvin Williams.

Macon's cousin, who wanted to remain anonymous, spoke to 11Alive when she found out about the suspect. She's finding some gratitude through her grief.

“I'm just so thankful that they was able to catch this person that did this to my cousin because so many cases nowadays are going and keep going because they can never find the person who did it," she said.

11Alive obtained jail records that show that Williams has been arrested multiple times before.

Back in 2013, he was arrested on charges of burglary and aggravated assault. Just three months ago, he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

He was out on bond when he allegedly went to the Subway restaurant on Northside Drive in Atlanta, where Brittany and 24-year-old Jada Statum were working Sunday night.

Jada was shot and taken to the hospital where she was in critical condition. Her family tells 11Alive that on Wednesday night she was in stable condition, recovering, but "in a lot of pain."

“I really thank the higher power, the man above, for just seeing a favor from our family, so we can get justice," Macon's cousin said.

Brittany’s cousin hopes Jada, and her 5-year-old son who witnessed the shooting, are able to get counseling once she’s out of the hospital.

“You didn't have any thought about this little baby. He's traumatized. My cousin loved that child like it was her own," she added.

She told 11Alive that Brittany and Jada were dating and living together.

"My little cousin was very smart, loving, caring," she said. "She'll make you laugh and she'll make... your sadness turn into fun. And it's like, now 'Who's going to do that? Who's going to be that person?'”

Williams is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm tied to this case.

He’s being held at the Fulton County Jail with no bond.