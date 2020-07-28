17-year-old shot during a northwest Atlanta car break-in

Atlanta police said two men were visiting a friend at a nearby recording studio and were talking outside. Moments later, they heard glass breaking.

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old was shot Tuesday morning after police say he was part a group of people breaking into cars in northwest Atlanta.

It happened off Trabert Avenue near Northside Drive around 12:45 a.m.

Atlanta police said two men were visiting a friend at a nearby recording studio and were talking outside. Moments later, they heard glass breaking.

Authorities said the men went to look at what caused the noise and saw several people breaking into one of the men’s pickup truck as well as other cars.

When the people breaking into the pickup truck saw them, someone fired approximately four rounds of gunshots, police said. A man in his mid-30s shot back two times -- hitting a 17-year-old in the stomach and in the leg. The other people who were with the teenager drove away from the scene.

Police said it’s unclear if the teenager specifically fired the shots at the man, but it did come from the teenager's direction.

The teen was taken to Grady Hospital by ambulance and is said to be alert and breathing although his condition is unknown.

The man who shot the teenager remained on the scene and turned his gun over to the police. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time he has not been charged, but the investigation is still in the early stages.