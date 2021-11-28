APD: 2 men, 1 boy hurt in triple shooting

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a triple shooting on Middleton Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to 3150 Middleton Rd NW around 1:44 p.m. When they arrived they found a man and a boy shot. After searching the area, they found another man shot at 3144 Reeves Circle NW, a short distance away from the first location, according to APD.

Grady EMS arrived and transported all of the victims to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet released their condition.

