ATLANTA -- Paramedics have rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot in the neck at an Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday.

Atlanta police were called to the scene of an armed robbery and shooting at a Waffle House in the 1000 block of Northside Drive at about 6 a.m. According to police, employees noticed a man walking around in the parking lot. That man then entered the restroom of the restaurant.

According to Atlanta Police Night Commander Andrew Senzer, when he came out of the restroom, he was wearing an "angry clown mask," which hid his face. He described the man as a black male who was also wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.

The suspect demanded the belongings of everyone in the restaurant. Senzer said the suspect also grabbed the cash register as he left.

He took a woman's keys and jumped into her car -- a white Mercury Grand Marquis -- which was located in the parking lot.

Investigators said he fired a shot from inside the vehicle which shattered the windshield and struck a man who had gone to the restaurant window in the neck. That man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta in stable condition.

Senzer said the car was later found abandoned in the area of 9th Street and Curran on the Georgia Tech campus.

He said the suspect is still on the run. Senzer said the police investigation is still ongoing.

PHOTOS | One wounded in NW Atlanta Waffle House armed robbery

© 2018 WXIA