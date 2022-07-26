Atlanta 'water boy' allegedly broke officer's eye socket

APD said it happened last weekend near 10th St. and I-75.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta "water boy" faces several charges after allegedly hitting an officer and fracturing his eye socket last weekend.

The city's so-called "water boys" are known as such for selling bottled water to drivers stopped at red lights - usually in larger, higher-traffic areas.

According to Atlanta Police, this is what was happening last Saturday afternoon when an officer patrolling the area of 10th St. and the exit off I-75 in Midtown approached the boy.

APD said the boy then ran, before the officer found him again near the Midtown MARTA Station.

"As the officer attempted (to) stop him, the juvenile struck the officer in the eye. After a brief struggle, the juvenile was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center on the appropriate charges," a police statement said.

APD said the officer was taken to the hospital, suffering "severe damage" to his eye including a "fractured eye socket and suspected nerve damage."