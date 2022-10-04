1 critically injured after shooting in Atlanta's West Lake neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — A man is critically injured after a shooting in Atlanta's West Lake neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Authorities said it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of W Lake Avenue NW and Calloway Drive NW. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Atlanta Police said.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as their investigation continues.
This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.