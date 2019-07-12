ATLANTA — A 40-year-old Atlanta woman has pleaded guilty to forgery, insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to the office of state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

The commissioner's office said Gwendolyn Renee Spear was initially arrested in June 2018 by state agents following an investigation of an insurance claim she made.

After being booked into the Fulton County Jail, she was released on $9,000 bond.

King said that Spear had made false statements while filing a claim to her insurance company, then collected payments for damages to her car that had previously existed.

"She also submitted fictitious medical bills in an attempt to receive payment for injuries that did not occur during the accident," King said.

Spear was sentenced to three years probation for the forgery charge and five years probation each for the insurance fraud and theft by deception charges, to be served concurrently. In addition, she was ordered to pay $3,927 in restitution to Travelers Insurance.

Anyone who suspects insurance fraud may report it to the Georgia Department of Insurance at 800-656-2298. Callers may remain anonymous.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting











