Atlanta woman wanted after allegedly stealing $1M worth of jewelry from Florida man at Westin Hotel in Buckhead

The woman who allegedly stole the jewelry was identified as Shirley Azambuya, an Atlanta woman in her 20s.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a woman allegedly stole $1 million worth of jewelry from a man staying at the Westin Hotel in Buckhead last Saturday.

APD said the woman introduced herself as "Sasha" to a man at Hide Kitchen & Cocktails on Roswell road.

According to APD, after meeting they both left and went to the Tattletale Lounge on Piedmont road for an hour.

The man then took the woman back to his room at the Westin Hotel, where he had $1 million worth of jewelry secured in a locked safe.

APD said he had sex with her and he believes he might have been drugged, stating to police "he has never slept that hard."

When he woke up, "Sasha" was not in the room, the shower was left running and the safe was open with all of his jewelry missing.

According to APD's report, chains, bracelets, a Rolex, and charms were allegedly taken.

Police said the man wasn't sure how she was able to unlock the safe.

Security footage shows the man and "Sasha" in the lobby of the hotel around 3 a.m. Saturday. APD also said his room was opened shortly after 5 a.m.