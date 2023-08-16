Multiple persons of interest are accused of stealing cell phones from metro Atlanta businesses, police say

The burglaries happened on Tuesday at Xfinity stores located on Peachtree Road and Camp Creek Parkway.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for multiple persons of interest they believe stole cell phones from two metro Atlanta Xfinity stores.

Authorities released private camera video that shows the alleged suspects walking. In the video, at least four people could be seen passing by the camera with their faces covered.

The burglaries happened on Tuesday at the stores located on Peachtree Road and Camp Creek Parkway.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could receive a $2,000 reward.

Police are asking those with information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or leave a tip online here.

