Law enforcement investigate incident near Atlantic Station

Traffic is being diverted as evidence is collected.

ATLANTA — Several law enforcement agencies blocked off traffic as they collected evidence near Atlantic Station early Monday morning following an incident.

Atlanta Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations were blocking off parts 17 St. NW before 6 a.m. near the 17 St. bridge. The 17 Street exit from I-85 was also shut down.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call about a large crowd gathering in the area before midnight Sunday. Officers have been investigating the scene overnight.

"To our knowledge, an officer-involved shooting also occurred at the location," APD said in a statement. APD clarified the shooting did not involve an officer with the agency.

GBI was called to the scene as is protocol with shootings that involve law enforcement.

Atlantic Station released a statement regarding the police activity.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred late Sunday night on 17th Street. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority and we are working with law enforcement as they investigate this matter," the statement read.

Atlantic Station was slated to open at 10 a.m. Monday morning. It is unclear if the shopping district would operate as normal.