Atlantic Station increases security presence following shooting that left 12-year-old dead

The incident happened Saturday evening on 17th Street around the overpass above the Downtown Connector.

ATLANTA — Atlantic Station said Monday it is stepping up security on-site - including doubling the number of law enforcement officers at the shopping and entertainment complex - in the wake of a shooting in the area over the weekend that left a 12-year-old dead.

Police said it may have been a shootout between two groups who had originally been escorted off the Atlantic Station property by APD due to unruly behavior and curfew violations at the complex.

Atlantic Station said in a statement on Monday it is "helping law enforcement in every way possible during the active investigation following the incident on the 17th Street bridge."

New security measures will include the addition of law enforcement officers on-site "into the foreseeable future" to "discourage group gatherings, combat crime and help enforce curfew."

Atlantic Station has a curfew policy whereby youths under 18 must be accompanied on-site by a parent after 6 p.m., and no one under 21 is permitted on property after 11 p.m.

"Juvenile groups of 4+ will be dispersed," the policy states.

Atlantic Station also noted it is part of the APD Evening Watch program, "which confirms that active officers must stay within the footprint of Atlantic Station to be ready to respond quickly to any future incidents, as they were able to do as it relates" to the weekend shooting. The complex stated is has "ongoing meetings" scheduled with APD "to continue discussions about how to further enhance security" as well.

The complex's statement noted that Atlantic Station is "private property and has a 24/7 security team comprised of off-duty Atlanta Police Department officers and Atlantic Station security personnel that strictly enforce the Code of Conduct and curfew on property."

"Atlantic Station stands behind its security team, and had 26 off-duty police officers and security on staff the night of the incident. After violating the Code of Conduct regulations, the group of juveniles was immediately dispersed and escorted off property to 17th Street where the incident occurred, which is the city of Atlanta’s jurisdiction," the statement said.

On Sunday, Mayor Andre Dickens identified the victim who was killed as 12-year-old Zyion Charles. At a vigil later that evening, his aunt Dinecia Charles said he was "just a child wanting to have fun with other kids," a bystander in the incident who "was not the target" and "did not hurt anyone."