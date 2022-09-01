Atlantic Station shooting leaves bystander injured, police say

The bystander was shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

ATLANTA — A bystander was shot at Atlantic Station just after midnight on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police tell us they don't have any suspects in custody right now.

It started at the outdoor shopping plaza when two parties got into a dispute, police said, and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The bystander was shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. No further information about the victim was made available.

Just two weeks ago, another shooting took place here after a crowd of more than 100 juveniles gathered. An off-duty police officer working at the live, work and play community shot at a teen who was shooting at a group of people.

It is unclear if the dispute on Sunday involved teens, how many shots were fired, or if police are looking for anyone specific.