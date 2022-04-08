Police: Man shot near Atlantic Station

11Alive SkyTracker saw a police presence around a white car on the street across from 12 Atlantic Station and The Atlantic condos.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that occurred along 17th Street near Atlantic Station Thursday afternoon.

At this time, all that is known is that one man was shot and is alert, conscious and breathing, according to police.

This marks the second time in a week that police have responded to an incident involving someone shot in the area.

On Sunday, a man told police that he believed a road rage incident on Interstate 85 led to a shooting that ended near Atlantic Station.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.